MPs launch inquiry into new Infrastructure Levy and existing Section 106 systems

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Housing and Planning has launched an inquiry into the developer contribution systems in England, which will run over the summer.
The APPG, which is chaired by Conservative MP David Simmonds, is seeking views from housing associations, local government, house builders, as well as other interested academics, charities and businesses on government’s proposed new Infrastructure Levy.
The inquiry will also explore proposals to improve existing Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) mechanisms.
The inquiry aims to assess the opportunities and challenges facing the developer contribution systems in England, collect evidence and experiences of organisations and people using Section 106 and CIL, and to review proposals to improve developer contribution mechanisms in recent years.
The APPG hopes the inquiry will also help parliamentarians understand responses submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ own recent technical consultation on the new Infrastructure Levy.
In June, 30 housing associations, house builders, charities and councils urged the government to abandon their plans for the new levy, warning it could cause a reduction in the number of new affordable homes and less money assigned to infrastructure.
However, the following month, the National Housing Federation welcomed amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that aimed to address concerns about the proposed levy.
The amendments place firmer emphasis on the need for local authorities to maintain a similar or greater level of affordable housing funding under the new system.
The inquiry will run until 5PM on Tuesday 5 September. Responses can be submitted here.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories