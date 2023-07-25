MPs launch inquiry into new Infrastructure Levy and existing Section 106 systems

The APPG, which is chaired by Conservative MP David Simmonds, is seeking views from housing associations, local government, house builders, as well as other interested academics, charities and businesses on government’s proposed new Infrastructure Levy.

The inquiry will also explore proposals to improve existing Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) mechanisms.

The inquiry aims to assess the opportunities and challenges facing the developer contribution systems in England, collect evidence and experiences of organisations and people using Section 106 and CIL, and to review proposals to improve developer contribution mechanisms in recent years.