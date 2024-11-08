MPs launch inquiry on rough sleeping

The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee said it would look at the causes of rough sleeping, why it has been on the rise in recent years, and potential solutions.

It will also look at previous approaches taken by the government and local authorities to tackle rough sleeping, and at the effectiveness of initiatives such as Housing First.

Evidence sessions will begin on 12 November with speakers including Lord Bird, founder of The Big Issue, and Dr Carin Tunaker, professor of law at the University of Kent.