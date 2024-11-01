MPs launch separate inquiries into cladding remediation and homelessness

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
MPs sitting on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in parliament have announced two new inquiries into cladding remediation and tackling homelessness.
The inquiries will be held between now and February 2025 and will be led by PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for North Cotswolds.
On cladding, the committee said it would hear from senior officials from Homes England and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on topics including progress and timelines of identification and remediation, and protection of taxpayers’ money.
Also on the agenda are the government’s approach to risk around building safety and plans for deploying the £1bn announced for cladding remediation in the Budget effectively and efficiently.
On homelessness, the MPs will hear from senior MHCLG officials on topics such as the extent, causes and costs of homelessness; delivery of system leadership on homelessness by the ministry; and the response of and support for local authorities.
The Public Accounts Committee focuses on holding government to account for how it spends public money. Its members include Nesil Caliskan, Labour MP for Barking, and Oliver Ryan, Labour MP for Burnley.
Ms Ryan recently intervened to help residents experiencing “rampant damp and mould” after botched cavity wall insulation was installed in their homes.
The cladding and homelessness inquiries are part of a slate of 18 upcoming inquiries to be held by the committee in the coming months. Both inquiries are currently accepting evidence.
Each inquiry is underpinned by a recent report from the National Audit Office (NAO), which the MPs will use as a starting point from which to conduct the inquiry.
The NAO has previously noted that homelessness is becoming a problem in places other than the traditional hotspots of London and certain metropolitan areas.
It also highlighted that the rising costs of and demand for temporary accommodation are putting some local authorities under significant financial pressure.
A new NAO report on cladding remediation is due to be published on Monday 4 November.
In 2020, the PAC published a report on cladding remediation which highlighted a “system-wide failure” in a building regulation system that it described as “not fit for purpose”, with tens of thousands of people left to live in fear and financial limbo.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of PAC, said: “With these inquiries making up the content of the PAC’s work, I have also laid down a marker to government as to the form its scrutiny will take. We know that the most robust evidence base for select committee inquiries will draw from the widest range of voices possible.
“That is why I want to get departments routinely thinking about diversity when deciding who to send to our evidence sessions.
“Departments should also expect to hear from us if inadequate responses are given to our reports, to be brought up short if we perceive any information gaps in our evidence sessions, and for any delays to be challenged.
“As our programme of work gets under way, I’m looking forward to working with members of all parties to continue to fulfil this committee’s historic role in the service of the wider public: to be seekers after the truth on government policy delivery.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories