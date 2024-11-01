MPs launch separate inquiries into cladding remediation and homelessness

MPs sitting on the Public Accounts Committee in parliament have announced two new inquiries into cladding remediation and tackling homelessness #UKhousing

Also on the agenda are the government’s approach to risk around building safety and plans for deploying the £1bn announced for cladding remediation in the Budget effectively and efficiently.

On cladding, the committee said it would hear from senior officials from Homes England and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on topics including progress and timelines of identification and remediation, and protection of taxpayers’ money.

The inquiries will be held between now and February 2025 and will be led by PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for North Cotswolds.

On homelessness, the MPs will hear from senior MHCLG officials on topics such as the extent, causes and costs of homelessness; delivery of system leadership on homelessness by the ministry; and the response of and support for local authorities.

The Public Accounts Committee focuses on holding government to account for how it spends public money. Its members include Nesil Caliskan, Labour MP for Barking, and Oliver Ryan, Labour MP for Burnley.

Ms Ryan recently intervened to help residents experiencing “rampant damp and mould” after botched cavity wall insulation was installed in their homes.

The cladding and homelessness inquiries are part of a slate of 18 upcoming inquiries to be held by the committee in the coming months. Both inquiries are currently accepting evidence.

Each inquiry is underpinned by a recent report from the National Audit Office (NAO), which the MPs will use as a starting point from which to conduct the inquiry.

The NAO has previously noted that homelessness is becoming a problem in places other than the traditional hotspots of London and certain metropolitan areas.