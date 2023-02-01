MPs seek views on role of office conversions to boost affordable housing supply

Ben Everitt MP, chair of the APPG for Housing Market and Housing Delivery, said: “We are facing an acute shortage of affordable homes, yet thousands of buildings are sitting empty.

“Whilst Permitted Development rules relating to commercial-to-residential conversions have led to many bad examples of poor-quality housing being built in the past, we think there is an opportunity to look at this issue again.

“We want to consider what measures could be put in place to ensure that conversions lead to an increase in high-quality, affordable accommodation that meets the needs of local communities.”

Florence Eshalomi MP, co-chair of the APPG for Ending Homelessness, said: “Councils cannot afford to continue spending billions of pounds to house families in temporary accommodation for months, even years, on end.

“These families need to be able to access secure housing when they need it most. This important inquiry will consider the potential converting empty buildings has to provide a partial solution to supplying genuinely affordable homes for such families.”

Office-to-residential conversions became far more popular after being subjected to a ‘Permitted Development’ classification in 2013. This meant they could proceed without full planning permission, and resulted in thousands of former office blocks being converted to housing.

However, the process has faced opposition and scrutiny for issues such as the loss of employment space and the fact that they do not include statutory affordable housing contributions.

Some London boroughs have forced such conversions to return to the planning system as a result.

There have also been concerns about quality, particularly where the conversions have been used for housing homeless families in need of temporary accommodation.

An assessment by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in May 2018, said permitted development had “allowed extremely poor-quality housing to be developed” and that the “quality was significantly worse than schemes which required planning permission”.

It added that there was “direct evidence of the profitability of conversions for developers and landowners, but little evidence of contribution to the additional public infrastructure required to support the quantity of additional housing”.

APPGs are informal, special-interest groups which can be formed by MPs to campaign on specific issues. They have recently come under the spotlight because of lobbying campaigns that have used them to try and influence policy.

The deadline for submissions is 7 March.