MPs seek views on role of office conversions to boost affordable housing supply

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Housing associations are being asked for their views on how office and commercial spaces can be converted and used to boost the supply of affordable housing.
MPs and Peers on the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) for Ending Homelessness, and for Housing Market and Housing Delivery, have launched a joint inquiry into the conversion of empty commercial property into affordable housing.
The inquiry is seeking views on how office and commercial spaces could be converted into genuinely affordable, decent housing to boost supply for those experiencing homelessness, and other low-income households.
Inside Housing revealed last week how more than 14,000 social homes were lost in England last year, according to new government figures.
It brings the total number of social homes lost over the past decade to 165,000.
The inquiry comes against the backdrop of a chronic lack of affordable housing. Just 59,000 new affordable homes were delivered in 2021-22, compared with the estimated requirement of 145,000 a year.
Only 65% were for rent, and only a very small proportion for social rent.
As a result, the APPGs pointed out that many local authorities are increasingly forced to rely on temporary accommodation to house households experiencing homelessness.
Government figures estimate councils in England spent £1.6bn on temporary accommodation for homeless households between April 2021 and March 2022, with 95,000 families currently living in temporary accommodation.
The APPGs said this shortage of housebuilding and the reliance on temporary accommodation come at a time when the number of empty commercial buildings is growing, following the pandemic and a shift away from office-based working.
Ben Everitt MP, chair of the APPG for Housing Market and Housing Delivery, said: “We are facing an acute shortage of affordable homes, yet thousands of buildings are sitting empty.
“Whilst Permitted Development rules relating to commercial-to-residential conversions have led to many bad examples of poor-quality housing being built in the past, we think there is an opportunity to look at this issue again.
“We want to consider what measures could be put in place to ensure that conversions lead to an increase in high-quality, affordable accommodation that meets the needs of local communities.”
Florence Eshalomi MP, co-chair of the APPG for Ending Homelessness, said: “Councils cannot afford to continue spending billions of pounds to house families in temporary accommodation for months, even years, on end.
“These families need to be able to access secure housing when they need it most. This important inquiry will consider the potential converting empty buildings has to provide a partial solution to supplying genuinely affordable homes for such families.”
Office-to-residential conversions became far more popular after being subjected to a ‘Permitted Development’ classification in 2013. This meant they could proceed without full planning permission, and resulted in thousands of former office blocks being converted to housing.
However, the process has faced opposition and scrutiny for issues such as the loss of employment space and the fact that they do not include statutory affordable housing contributions.
Some London boroughs have forced such conversions to return to the planning system as a result.
There have also been concerns about quality, particularly where the conversions have been used for housing homeless families in need of temporary accommodation.
An assessment by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in May 2018, said permitted development had “allowed extremely poor-quality housing to be developed” and that the “quality was significantly worse than schemes which required planning permission”.
It added that there was “direct evidence of the profitability of conversions for developers and landowners, but little evidence of contribution to the additional public infrastructure required to support the quantity of additional housing”.
APPGs are informal, special-interest groups which can be formed by MPs to campaign on specific issues. They have recently come under the spotlight because of lobbying campaigns that have used them to try and influence policy.
The deadline for submissions is 7 March.
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