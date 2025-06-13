MPs to push for law change to prevent freeholders and insurers denying residents information after fire

The Spectrum Building, a privately owned block of 60 flats in London, was consumed by fire in August 2024, and the demolition of the building began in December.

The decision to level the building came after the Metropolitan Police closed its investigation into the fire. Detectives found no criminal evidence behind the blaze, which caused more than 80 people to lose their homes and two people to be taken to hospital.

Since then, former residents have received statements from the block’s managing agent suggesting that they will have to pay for service charge deficits from 2021 and 2022, which were only calculated after the fire.