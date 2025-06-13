MPs to push for law change to prevent freeholders and insurers denying residents information after fire

Residents of a Dagenham block destroyed by fire are seeking parliamentary support for a change in legislation that would prevent freeholders and insurers from refusing to pass fire safety information on.
The Spectrum Building, a privately owned block of 60 flats in London, was consumed by fire in August 2024, and the demolition of the building began in December.
The decision to level the building came after the Metropolitan Police closed its investigation into the fire. Detectives found no criminal evidence behind the blaze, which caused more than 80 people to lose their homes and two people to be taken to hospital.
Since then, former residents have received statements from the block’s managing agent suggesting that they will have to pay for service charge deficits from 2021 and 2022, which were only calculated after the fire.
“Essentially, they have illegally charged a traumatised fire victim £1,500,” Sarah Williams, a leaseholder who watched her flat being demolished on 9 December, said at the time.
This was followed up by Margaret Mullane, the MP for Dagenham and Rainham, who wrote to managing agent Block Management UK on 13 December to register her “extreme concerns” about the company’s treatment of residents.
Now residents want answers about the fire and have instructed a law firm to act on their behalf.
Ms Williams said: “[Insurer] Aviva’s behaviour is adding to the distress that we are suffering after the fire. We are asking for answers about what happened to our homes. It is more than disappointing that Aviva are keeping information secret. It makes us wonder what they have got to hide.”
Ms Mullane said: “This fire shook our community. The residents have suffered terribly and I share their profound disappointment at the behaviour of Aviva in keeping information to themselves.
“Residents should be at the centre of action taken after a fire. Many other MPs and I will be doing what we can to encourage Aviva and the freeholder to do the right thing and to share their secret information with the innocent victims of the Spectrum Building fire.
“In parliament, we are looking at urgent changes to the law to stop freeholders and insurers from continuing to deny residents and innocent victims access to information about their homes.”
Christian Hansen, a partner at law firm Bindmans, said: “It cannot be right that residents and victims of fire have to fight for information about their homes. Legislative change could and should impel freeholders and insurers to share this information without a fight.”
Aviva has been contacted for a response.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories