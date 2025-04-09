MPs told of 84% and 77% rises in temporary accommodation and out-of-area placements in a decade

MPs have heard how a decades-long 84% increase in households in temporary accommodation and 77% increase in out-of-area placements are placing additional pressure on local authorities #UKhousing

A director at the NAO said there had been an 84% increase in households in temporary accommodation since 2015-16, and a 77% increase in out-of-area placements in the same period.

On Tuesday, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee held the third of four evidence sessions into its inquiry on the funding and sustainability of local government finance.

Vicky Davis, director of local government value for money at the NAO, said demand on council services “has gone up significantly”.

She said: “To give a couple of examples in terms of the demand rising, we started with 2015-16 as the baseline year, and we compared it to 2023-24 as the latest year that we had available, and we found there was an 84% increase in households in temporary accommodation. That’s 84% over that time.”

Inside Housing revealed this week that Capital Letters, the company set up by a group of London boroughs to address homelessness and reduce spending on temporary accommodation, is at risk of closure.

In addition to rising homelessness costs, Ms Davis said the NAO had found a 140% increase in education, health and care plans, and a 15% increase in children looked, after since 2015-16.

She also pointed out that, during the same time period, there had been a 77% increase in families being moved “out of their home area” into temporary accommodation.