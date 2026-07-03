MPs urge government to go further to speed up private landlord compliance with Decent Homes Standard #UKhousing

Among its recommendations, the committee said the government should begin the roll-out this year to “ensure that these legal protections are fully in place across the private rented sector by the end of 2028-29”.

The government has promised to introduce Awaab’s Law, which sets strict deadlines for social landlords to investigate and fix serious hazards, to the private rented sector, but has not committed to a roll-out date.

Private landlords are legally required to keep their homes free from hazards, but the committee highlighted that an estimated 10% of properties in the private rented sector have a Category 1 hazard.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee has urged the government to introduce incentives for private landlords to speed up compliance with the new Decent Homes Standard ahead of the 2035 deadline.

The report also found that “too much onus remains on individuals to take action against their landlord”, and called for the government to conduct a full assessment of the resources and powers currently available to local authorities to enforce standards.

Local authorities have been allocated funding to cover the costs of enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act, which came into force in May and gave councils the powers to enforce fines of up to £40,000 for landlords repeatedly breaking the law.

The cross-party group of MPs also called on the government to “be much more ambitious” in its plans for a private rented sector database, by allowing landlords to voluntarily self-certify that their homes meet the new Decent Homes Standard.

On selective licensing, a scheme requiring landlords to obtain a license for privately rented properties in designated areas, the committee urged the government to remove barriers inhibiting local authority uptake.

The report called on the government to also bring forward measures giving greater protection to renters at the lowest end of the market, warning that “retaliatory rent increases could act as a form of economic eviction”.

But the MPs said rent controls “would not be a proportionate step at this stage”, stating that the government’s “immediate priority must be to ensure the protections that are in place against above-market rent increases through the First Tier Tribunal are functioning effectively”.

The committee said rent stabilisation measures could have potential consequences for the supply of affordable properties.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the HCLG Committee, said the government’s recent renters’ rights reforms are welcome but “more needs to be done to ensure that the new tenants’ rights are enforceable and that landlords play by the rules”.