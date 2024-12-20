MPs urge ministers to launch ‘empty homes strategy’ to tackle housing crisis

The cross-party group wrote to Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, yesterday (19 December), calling on the government to introduce a “national empty homes strategy” to bring “large-scale” numbers of properties back into use.

Among the proposals is a “national loan fund” for councils and developers, at low or 0% interest, allowing them to acquire and refurbish empty homes.

Around 265,000 homes in England have been vacant for over six months, the group said. At the same time, more than 123,000 homeless households are living in temporary accommodation.