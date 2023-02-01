Mr Gove was right. But what now?

Building safety and how to pay for it were the overwhelming priorities in Mr Gove’s interviews, but the questions for the future raised by the crisis also go further.

Prominent among them is the future of the leasehold system that has been exposed by the building safety crisis as fundamentally unfair to leaseholders.

Mr Gove confirmed in the Sunday Times piece that he wants to abolish leasehold completely and told Sky News: “We want to introduce legislation in the final parliamentary session, so later this calendar year, to change the leasehold system. It’s not easy in legal terms because when you’ve got a tangle of property laws going back hundreds of years unsticking all of that is difficult but the fundamental thing is that leasehold is an unfair form of property ownership.”

This would be a huge development with ramifications across the housing system and across different tenures.

However, governments have promised to reform leasehold for decades and despite many different pieces of legislation, and the creation of commonhold as an alternative, it remains in place. Note, though, that “change the leasehold system” does not necessarily amount to abolishing it.

The abolition of leasehold would be a huge undertaking for any government, let alone one limping towards the next election under its third prime minister in a year and one already pledged to introduce another major piece of housing legislation in this parliament.

Perhaps Mr Gove and the DLUHC could introduce a combined leasehold and renters reform bill, but that would still be a big ask for a party whose political strategists will be focused on “scraping the barnacles off the boat” ahead of going to the polls next year.

The housing secretary also addressed a third key issue for housing in his interview, but his answer displayed none of the candour evident on building safety and leasehold.

“If the Conservatives have an over-arching idea on housing, it is that building more homes creates more home owners and more Tory voters in the future”

In the wake of his recent concessions to Conservative backbenchers on planning, Mr Gove said he is “definitely” still committed to the party’s manifesto target of 300,000 additional new homes a year, but dodged the question when asked how it can be achieved without local targets.

“The targets have operated as a stick, which can be handed to the developer or the planning inspectorate to beat a local authority or a community into submission,” he explained. “I don’t believe that is sustainable.”

Arguing that “our planning system hasn’t worked as it should for years”, he cited as evidence the fact that 60% of councils do not have up to date local plans. “A plan-led system is the best way of… making sure that we have more homes, but also the communities feel that they are shaping the places where they live, the communities that they love,” he said.

As he must know, the councils that do not have local plans are generally the ones that are least keen on new homes. The National Planning Policy Framework has penalised that kind of behaviour via the presumption in favour of sustainable development. Local plans enable them to set the terms for new housing in their area and protect themselves from speculative planning applications, but Mr Gove’s concessions to Tory rebels effectively take that stick away.

If the Conservatives have an over-arching idea on housing, it is that building more homes creates more home owners and more Tory voters in the future.

The inter-linked building safety and leasehold scandals have undermined that proposition for hundreds of thousands of home buyers and fixing them is vital to repairing it.

But it says little for the party’s long-term prospects that it has allowed that long-term vision to be sacrificed to short-term political considerations.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing