MSPs urged to pass ‘gold standard’ homelessness prevention system in Scottish Housing Bill

Màiri McAllan has rallied colleagues across the chamber to support the legislation which will bring in new ‘ask-and-act’ duties for social landlords and public bodies to prevent homelessness.

This approach places a duty on social landlords and relevant public bodies to proactively inquire about a person’s housing situation and take steps to prevent them becoming homeless.

These duties, which are part of the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently being considered by the Scottish parliament, will need to be followed by organisations such as health boards, the police and prison service.

Elected members in Holyrood will review the proposals line-by-line and vote on amendments at a meeting today, ahead of a final vote on the bill due to be held on Wednesday.