MSPs urged to pass ‘gold standard’ homelessness prevention system in Scottish Housing Bill

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Scotland’s Housing Bill will create a “gold standard homelessness system” if it passes this week, the cabinet secretary for housing believes.
Màiri McAllan has rallied colleagues across the chamber to support the legislation which will bring in new ‘ask-and-act’ duties for social landlords and public bodies to prevent homelessness.
This approach places a duty on social landlords and relevant public bodies to proactively inquire about a person’s housing situation and take steps to prevent them becoming homeless.
These duties, which are part of the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently being considered by the Scottish parliament, will need to be followed by organisations such as health boards, the police and prison service.
Elected members in Holyrood will review the proposals line-by-line and vote on amendments at a meeting today, ahead of a final vote on the bill due to be held on Wednesday.
Just last month, the Scottish government pumped £4m into a fund for homelessness prevention projects, to support organisations in piloting new ‘ask-and-act’ measures.
This new funding was announced in May as part of Scotland’s Programme for Government for 2025-26, and builds on an existing Scottish government investment of £1m from the homelessness prevention fund.
If the legislation is passed it will also introduce long-term private rent controls, boost renters’ rights and introduce powers that will help bring in Awaab’s Law in Scotland.
Ms McAllan also confirmed this month that, in principle at least, the government will look to exempt mid-market rent and build-to-rent properties from new rent controls.
It followed a battle between developers and unions over the issue earlier this year. The bill has been heavily debated, with nearly 700 amendments considered in meetings this spring and summer.
Other amendments will enable information sharing between public bodies and social landlords when carrying out this duty and expand the prevention requirement to Social Security Scotland.
Under the changes, councils will be required provide six months of support, rather than two, to residents threatened with homelessness.
Social landlords must also support tenants who are behind on rent because of domestic abuse, and set out a policy on how they will help tenants in this situation.
Ms McAllan said: “We have the opportunity to create a gold standard homelessness system in Scotland by passing the Housing Bill.
“We already have some of the strongest homeless rights in the world, however this legislation will go even further to protect and support people threatened with homelessness.
“This will be a landmark bill and I hope colleagues from across parliament can come together to ensure it is passed at the end of the Stage 3 proceedings.”
The legislation is being debated after the latest figures from Scotland revealed homeless households were not offered temporary housing despite legal entitlement to it more than 16,000 times last year.
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