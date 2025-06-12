MTVH appoints new CFO from Vivid

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) has recruited a new chief financial officer (CFO) from Vivid.
Duncan Brown will take on the role at MTVH. He brings more than two decades of experience in senior financial and operational roles within the sector.
He was Vivid’s CFO for the past 10 years. He succeeds Ian Johnson, who in January this year announced his retirement, after a decade at MTVH as part of a 40-year career.
Mr Brown has raised over £1.3bn in funding throughout his career and secured Vivid a £100m sustainability-linked loan from Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2023.
He also created Vivid’s first sustainability strategy, was involved in the creation of the Sustainability Reporting Standard for housing associations, and played a key role in the merger of the two landlords that became Vivid in 2017.
In addition, Mr Brown serves as a non-executive director at Settle housing association and is involved in the smart-cities movement, championing the role of social housing in inclusive urban development.
He said: “I’m so proud to be joining MTVH at such an important and exciting time for the organisation.
“I’ve long admired MTVH’s values, ambition and impact, and I’m looking forward to working alongside [chief executive] Mel [Barrett], the board and the talented team here to help shape the future.
“With strong financial foundations already in place, I’m looking forward to building on that platform, supporting MTVH to deliver more safe, affordable and sustainable homes, and make a real difference to the communities we serve.”
Mr Brown will join MTVH in July. He will serve as a member of the board, as well as the executive team.
Mr Brown is expected to shape the landlord’s financial strategy as part of its new corporate strategy 2026-31.
Mr Barrett said: “Strong finances are the foundation for achieving our mission to provide people with decent homes and the chance to live well.
“Duncan’s track record in delivering financial resilience, unlocking funding at scale and supporting strategic development aligns powerfully with our ambitions for the years ahead. My colleagues and I look forward to working closely with Duncan to realise the potential of the additional funding announced in the government’s Spending Review and deliver the new affordable homes that can help solve the housing crisis.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories