MTVH appoints new CFO from Vivid

Duncan Brown will take on the role at MTVH. He brings more than two decades of experience in senior financial and operational roles within the sector.

He was Vivid’s CFO for the past 10 years. He succeeds Ian Johnson, who in January this year announced his retirement, after a decade at MTVH as part of a 40-year career.

Mr Brown has raised over £1.3bn in funding throughout his career and secured Vivid a £100m sustainability-linked loan from Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2023.