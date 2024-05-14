MTVH appoints new chief executive from major city council

Mel Barrett will take on the top job at MTVH when incumbent Geeta Nanda steps down in the autumn.

In January, Ms Nanda revealed her intention to step down after 16 years at the landlord.

She also completed a two-year stint as chair of the G15 last year, as part of a career in the social housing sector that spans more than three decades.

Mr Barrett joins MTVH from Nottingham City Council, where he has been chief executive since September 2020. He has led the council’s 7,000 staff and managed a turnover of over £1 bn to deliver public services.