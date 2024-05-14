MTVH appoints new chief executive from major city council

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has appointed its new chief executive from a major city council.
Mel Barrett will take on the top job at MTVH when incumbent Geeta Nanda steps down in the autumn.
In January, Ms Nanda revealed her intention to step down after 16 years at the landlord.
She also completed a two-year stint as chair of the G15 last year, as part of a career in the social housing sector that spans more than three decades.
Mr Barrett joins MTVH from Nottingham City Council, where he has been chief executive since September 2020. He has led the council’s 7,000 staff and managed a turnover of over £1 bn to deliver public services.
He is described as someone with “a focus on customer service and a passion for people, place and the provision of homes to his work” during a 30-year career that has seen him work at several local authorities.
Mr Barrett said: “I am delighted to be joining MTVH at this pivotal time where there is a consensus across the country that more affordable homes are needed and that good consumer standards with high levels of effective tenant and customer engagement are a must.
“I look forward to building on the positive legacy of Geeta Nanda, and working with the board, my colleagues and our residents, customers and stakeholders to build on MTVH’s existing strong position and provide more of the affordable homes that our country needs.”
Althea Efunshile, chair of MTVH, led the search and selection process for the new chief executive, supported by the association’s residents, board members and executive search specialists Odgers Berndtson.
Ms Efunshile said: “In Mel, we believe we have found someone with exceptional capability and character to build on what we have achieved so far at MTVH and lead us to the next phase of our development.
“He has decades of experience of leadership at scale and has achieved this across a range of the services that we manage. Throughout his career, he has put people, place, homes and regeneration at the heart of his work and has demonstrated an entrepreneurial approach combined with social purpose.
“This career long experience of working in partnership with government, private enterprise, commissioning bodies, regulators and voluntary organisations to deliver better outcomes for residents and customers aligns with our vision to provide decent homes and the chance to live well.”
“Mel, as the child of Windrush generation parents, is also a passionate champion for diversity and inclusion, equality of opportunity and ensuring all voices are heard – values that are aligned with MTVH’s own.”
“We look forward to Mel taking up his new post in early September after a transition period with our current chief executive.”
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