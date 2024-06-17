MTVH boss joins board at Crisis

Geeta Nanda, the outgoing chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), will join Crisis as a trustee on 1 September.

Crisis said that Ms Nanda “brings years of experience around tackling homelessness”. She sits on the advisory board for Homewards, the Prince of Wales’ initiative to tackle homelessness, as well as the government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce.

Ms Nanda is standing down from her role at 57,000-home MTVH in the autumn after 16 years to focus more time on caring for her mother.

She finished a two-year stint as chair of the G15 in 2023, as part of a career in the sector that spans more than three decades.