MTVH boss joins NHF board

Mr Barrett, who joined MTVH in September 2024, brings more than three decades of experience in regeneration, local government and housing delivery to the role.

During his first year at the London landlord, he has overseen the delivery of 544 new homes and a development pipeline of nearly 5,000.

Previously, he served as chief executive of Nottingham City Council and held senior regeneration and development roles in London, including work on the Earl’s Court and Old Oak Common schemes.