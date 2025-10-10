MTVH boss joins NHF board

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) has appointed Mel Barrett, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), to its board.
Mr Barrett, who joined MTVH in September 2024, brings more than three decades of experience in regeneration, local government and housing delivery to the role.
During his first year at the London landlord, he has overseen the delivery of 544 new homes and a development pipeline of nearly 5,000.
Previously, he served as chief executive of Nottingham City Council and held senior regeneration and development roles in London, including work on the Earl’s Court and Old Oak Common schemes.
The appointment comes as the NHF rolls out its new business strategy, which places renewed emphasis on tackling the housing crisis, advocating for greater investment in social housing and strengthening collaboration across housing associations, councils and central government.
The sector trade body said Mr Barrett’s background in place-making, partnership building and large-scale transformation would support its strategic focus on delivery and advocacy for social housing.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “We are excited to welcome Mel, whose experience working at several local authorities and leading large-scale regeneration schemes, alongside his passion and understanding of the social housing sector, will be an invaluable addition to the NHF board.”
Mr Barrett believes his appointment as coming at a crucial time for the housing sector.
He said: “Building partnerships with government and across the housing sector are essential to meeting [challenges facing the sector] head on and the voice of the NHF will be pivotal to building our capacity to achieve this.”
Maggie Gallier, chair of the NHF board, said Mr Barrett’s leadership experience across customer-facing services and local authorities would be “a true asset” to the organisation’s work.
Alongside his role at MTVH, Mr Barrett also serves as a trustee of the Whitehall & Industry Group, a charity focused on cross-sector leadership development.
The appointment comes as housing associations continue to navigate increasing delivery pressures balancing net zero targets, building safety obligations and a rising demand for affordable homes, amid constrained funding and planning challenges. The NHF’s new strategy aims to strengthen its role in influencing government housing policy over the next parliament.
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