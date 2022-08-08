MTVH ordered to pay £1,800 compensation over silverfish infestation

The case has resulted in the 57,000-home group becoming the latest social landlord to be found culpable of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman.

The details of the case, published by the ombudsman this week, revealed that the tenant, ‘Mrs T’, reported an infestation of silverfish at the two-bedroom flat she lived at with her two children.

MTVH arranged an insecticide spray under the bath, but a few months later said it would not treat the infestation, the ombudsman said. The landlord asked a pest control contractor to check for leaks but there was no evidence it was done at the time.

Mrs T reported the infestation continuing and commissioned a survey which found silverfish in several rooms and identified three leaks, but there was conflicting evidence over when these were issues were resolved, the ombudsman said.