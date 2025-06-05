MTVH returns to surplus after shared ownership sales boost

The 57,000-home housing association’s unaudited accounts show a surplus of £47.8m in the year to the end of March 2025.

This compares with an £80.3m deficit the previous year, which was due to £109.8m in costs related to fire safety work and write-downs on high-rise blocks.

By contrast, in the latest year, MTVH booked £12.7m in building safety and non-recurring costs.

Mel Barrett, chief executive of the G15 landlord, branded the latest results “strong” and said it underlined the “resilience” of the group’s model.