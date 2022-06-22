MTVH vice-chair passes away following illness

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has announced that Tania Brisby, its vice-chair and treasury committee chair, has died following a serious illness.
In a statement, MTVH said Ms Brisby, who joined the landlord’s board in 2020, was an extremely active member who brought “enormous energy to the role”.
It said Ms Brisby was regarded with huge respect and affection by all who worked with her at the association.
Althea Efunshile, chair of MTVH, said: “We will miss Tania enormously. She was astute, tireless, independently minded and always thinking about what was best for our business and our customers. I will miss her warmth and her sense of humour.”
Ms Brisby had an impressive CV, with a background in financial services and investment banking at organisations such as NatWest Markets, Deutsche Bank and Samuel Montagu (now HSBC).
According to MTVH, Ms Brisby utilised all of this experience and knowledge of board leadership to help MTVH during the past 18 months.
Her previous roles included a non-executive director position at the Wesleyan Assurance Society and she spent nine years as a non-executive member at Clarion Housing Group and Circle Housing Group.
Prior to that, Ms Brisby was director of Cardew Group, a strategic financial and public relations consultancy, and ran her own corporate advisory practice specialising in emerging markets.
In the public sector, Ms Brisby advised the NHS on commercial dispute resolution. She was also seconded to manage a European Commission restructuring and privatisation programme.
A statement from MTVH said: “Tania made an important contribution to the work of so many organisations and causes. We are honoured to have been among them.
“She will be greatly missed. MTVH extends heartfelt condolences to Tania’s husband Julian and their two sons at this difficult time.”
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