MTVH vice-chair passes away following illness

In a statement, MTVH said Ms Brisby, who joined the landlord’s board in 2020, was an extremely active member who brought “enormous energy to the role”.

It said Ms Brisby was regarded with huge respect and affection by all who worked with her at the association.

Althea Efunshile, chair of MTVH, said: “We will miss Tania enormously. She was astute, tireless, independently minded and always thinking about what was best for our business and our customers. I will miss her warmth and her sense of humour.”