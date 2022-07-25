Mulalley and Hyde cladding case: what lawyers think the ruling means for the sector

Two weeks ago, the sector saw the resolution of a significant case regarding a dispute between a housing association and its contractor over the installation of dangerous cladding on a development in Gosport, Hampshire.

Hyde was successful in its claim against Essex-based Mulalley & Co, the contractor that installed the cladding system, after arguing that the specified cladding system did not meet the building regulations at the time of construction between 2005 and 2008. It also believed that there there had been breaches in the installation of the materials.

Mulalley has now been ordered to repay Hyde for costs incurred to replace cladding on five tower blocks.

On hearing the result, Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, described the judgment as a “landmark ruling” which “establishes that the costs of defective work must be borne by those responsible for it”.

But what are the legal implications of the ruling for social landlords – and how far-reaching will they be? Inside Housing speaks to lawyers across the housing sector to understand the significance of the case.

The case

Hyde, which brought the case via its subsidiary Martlet Homes, purchased five 1960s concrete high rises in Gosport that were reclad in the mid-2000s by Mulalley.

The housing association uncovered issues with the blocks in 2017, shortly after the Grenfell Tower fire, including combustible expanded polystyrene insulation boards and defects in the installation of fire barriers.

Hyde decided to remove the entire cladding system and replace it with a new, non-combustible cladding system, without charging its residents and not receiving any government funding due to the speed with which the cladding was removed. The work was carried out from 2018 to 2020.

The housing association started proceedings against Mulalley in 2019. Its claim was for cladding removal costs, as well as waking watch costs, with a view to recovering £8m.

The housing association argued that there had been breaches in the way Mulalley had installed the cladding system and that the specified cladding system did not meet the building regulations at the time of the work in the 2000s.

In response, Mulalley accepted that there were some defects in the installation of the system, but said that Hyde decided to replace the system because of the concerns raised about combustible installation following the Grenfell Tower fire.

The contractor therefore argued that it was not liable to pay for the work as Hyde had chosen to replace the cladding system, rather than repair the defects.