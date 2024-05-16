The required majority of shareholders voted yesterday in favour of the all-share offer that is set to see Barratt, the UK’s largest house builder, acquire Redrow.

At the meeting yesterday, a majority of scheme shareholders voted to approve the merger and Redrow shareholders also voted to pass the special resolution to implement the scheme.

This brings the listed firms closer to completing the merger, despite news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the potential acquisition.