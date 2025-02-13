Multimillion-pound community investment by London’s largest landlords helped 320,000 people last year

The investment in these projects by the G15 group provided 5,807 jobs and supported 20,353 people with food. In addition, money guidance was provided to 23,358 people and 1,601 evictions were prevented.

Collectively, projects are estimated to have created a total of £53m of social value.

The figures were revealed at the G15’s inaugural awards ceremony, called the Community Impact Awards, which was created to recognise areas such as community, sustainability, well-being and diversity.

The awards coincided with the publication of the annual Community Impact Report, which highlights the landlords’ work.

Recipients for the awards were shortlisted by a panel that included housing association residents.