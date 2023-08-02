Multimillion-pound debt restructure at Clarion puts sizeable dent in annual surplus

The one-off cost was revealed as part of the landlord’s annual accounts for the 2022-23 financial year.

Clarion’s turnover of just over £1bn was broadly the same as last year, with a surplus of £97m, down from £186m in the previous year.

The association explained that its surplus was affected by a number of one-off costs during the course of the year, including £45m linked to a debt portfolio rationalisation project.

The 125,000-home landlord told Inside Housing: “Clarion held a number of high-maintenance, high-interest legacy debt positions, as well as a small number of fixed-rate loans within our bank debt portfolio. By restructuring these, we were able to simplify our debt portfolio.