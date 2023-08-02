Multimillion-pound debt restructure at Clarion puts sizeable dent in annual surplus

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The UK’s largest housing association has seen its surplus almost halve after it made a £45m payment to restructure some of its high-interest legacy debt.
The one-off cost was revealed as part of the landlord’s annual accounts for the 2022-23 financial year.
Clarion’s turnover of just over £1bn was broadly the same as last year, with a surplus of £97m, down from £186m in the previous year.
The association explained that its surplus was affected by a number of one-off costs during the course of the year, including £45m linked to a debt portfolio rationalisation project.
The 125,000-home landlord told Inside Housing: “Clarion held a number of high-maintenance, high-interest legacy debt positions, as well as a small number of fixed-rate loans within our bank debt portfolio. By restructuring these, we were able to simplify our debt portfolio.
“The positions were at historically high rates of interest, so there was a one-off market settlement to complete the restructure of £45m. There will be an ongoing reduction in our interest expense going forward.”
Excluding all one-off costs, the underlying net surplus was £185m – down just over £20m on the previous year.
Clarion spent £397m on maintaining and improving its homes, compared with £364m in the previous year.
The association revealed it had completed 2,032 homes over the course of the 2022-23 financial year, down from 2,276 in 2021-22 – of which 78% were for affordable tenures.
Its current pipeline stands at around 20,000 homes.
The annual report also highlighted the work being done to tackle condensation, damp and mould, and installing energy-efficient measures in residents’ homes. This includes a commitment to invest £108m to upgrade the energy efficiency of some of the properties that are hardest to heat.
Mark Hattersley, chief financial officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “We are pleased to report a robust set of results where all our surplus is retained within the business for reinvestment in our homes and communities.
“Despite the many pressures we are facing, we have been able to increase our expenditure and investment in our existing homes and maintain the supply of new homes which are so desperately needed. Our resilient financial position will ensure that we can continue to serve those who matter most: our residents.”
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