My advice this Women’s History Month? Back yourself early

Women remain under-represented in leadership positions across the sector. To shift the dial, change needs to come from the top, says Lauren Hunt at JLL #UKHousing

But while progress is undeniable, the reality is clear: women remain significantly under-represented in leadership positions across the property and housing sectors. So, can we honestly say that change has happened at a rate we can be proud of over the past two decades?

There’s no denying how much has changed since then. One major shift has been that women now make up just over half of the workforce in the real estate and housing association sectors, both of which were previously dominated by men, often in suits.

Celebrating International Women’s Day earlier this month, I had a sudden realisation: 2025 marks 20 years since I first stepped into the workforce as an eager, ambitious graduate in property.

As a graduate in the mid-2000s, I entered a male-dominated industry as the only woman on my team. The experience was both intimidating and eye-opening.

Looking back, I likely made more tea and coffee than my male colleagues and, like many other women, endured my fair share of gendered remarks – even to the extent of being told, “If you ever want to get anywhere with your career in property, never wear trousers to the office.”

While such outdated advice carries no weight today (and should never be heard), it had a lasting impact. Even now, I rarely wear trousers to the office, despite being experienced enough to know my wardrobe choices don’t negatively impact my career.

From the start, it was clear that opportunities for women in the sector did exist. However, turning those aspirations into reality often required women to overcome additional hurdles, especially when it came to being taken seriously.

“Looking back, I likely made more tea and coffee than my male colleagues and, like many other women, endured my fair share of gendered remarks – even to the extent of being told, ‘If you ever want to get anywhere with your career in property, never wear trousers to the office’”

Today, women play a more vital role in the residential sector and wider workforce than ever before. Residential property is deeply connected to our everyday lives, making the female eye and keen attention to detail traits which are great assets in valuation.

In JLL’s UK residential valuation business, we have a majority-female workforce. In my team, two-thirds of us are women. From personal experience, I’ve seen that women are highly adept at tackling tasks head-on, asking the right questions and juggling several jobs at once.

That’s why it’s disappointing to see women still under-represented in the highest-paid senior roles across the housing sector. They make up only 39% of executive teams and 34% of chief executives.

To truly shift the dial, change needs to come from the top – and at the top, there must be representation. So what’s holding us back?