My advice this Women’s History Month? Back yourself early

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Women remain significantly under-represented in leadership positions across the housing sector. To shift the dial, change needs to come from the top, says Lauren Hunt, senior director at property company JLL
Celebrating International Women’s Day earlier this month, I had a sudden realisation: 2025 marks 20 years since I first stepped into the workforce as an eager, ambitious graduate in property.
There’s no denying how much has changed since then. One major shift has been that women now make up just over half of the workforce in the real estate and housing association sectors, both of which were previously dominated by men, often in suits.
But while progress is undeniable, the reality is clear: women remain significantly under-represented in leadership positions across the property and housing sectors. So, can we honestly say that change has happened at a rate we can be proud of over the past two decades?
As a graduate in the mid-2000s, I entered a male-dominated industry as the only woman on my team. The experience was both intimidating and eye-opening.
Looking back, I likely made more tea and coffee than my male colleagues and, like many other women, endured my fair share of gendered remarks – even to the extent of being told, “If you ever want to get anywhere with your career in property, never wear trousers to the office.”
While such outdated advice carries no weight today (and should never be heard), it had a lasting impact. Even now, I rarely wear trousers to the office, despite being experienced enough to know my wardrobe choices don’t negatively impact my career.
From the start, it was clear that opportunities for women in the sector did exist. However, turning those aspirations into reality often required women to overcome additional hurdles, especially when it came to being taken seriously.
“Looking back, I likely made more tea and coffee than my male colleagues and, like many other women, endured my fair share of gendered remarks – even to the extent of being told, ‘If you ever want to get anywhere with your career in property, never wear trousers to the office’”
Today, women play a more vital role in the residential sector and wider workforce than ever before. Residential property is deeply connected to our everyday lives, making the female eye and keen attention to detail traits which are great assets in valuation.
In JLL’s UK residential valuation business, we have a majority-female workforce. In my team, two-thirds of us are women. From personal experience, I’ve seen that women are highly adept at tackling tasks head-on, asking the right questions and juggling several jobs at once.
That’s why it’s disappointing to see women still under-represented in the highest-paid senior roles across the housing sector. They make up only 39% of executive teams and 34% of chief executives.
To truly shift the dial, change needs to come from the top – and at the top, there must be representation. So what’s holding us back?
After a decade of paying exorbitant childcare costs – an amount I suspect could have funded my retirement, if invested wisely – I know first-hand how many working parents face tough choices between career progression and family life. This no doubt impacts many women with leadership aspirations.
Gender bias also remains a significant barrier, along with imposter syndrome, an ingrained sense of self-doubt that can be incredibly limiting.
When I first stepped into my current role leading a valuation team, I confided in the head of diversity and inclusion that I thought I only got the job because I was female. She responded, “We are not a charity, we are a business. We can’t afford to hire the wrong people.”
That statement has stayed with me ever since. Whenever I question myself or my decisions, I remind myself that I’ve earned my place.
“As the old saying goes, you miss every shot you don’t take. So don’t fear failure, you’ll only hold yourself back. And if you ever question yourself or your decisions, remember that you’ve earned your place”
That being said, many people in the sector have been – and continue to be – incredibly supportive and encouraging of women. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have both male and female colleagues who have encouraged and championed my personal growth.
This Women’s History Month, it’s important to reflect on the progress made and celebrate the invaluable role women play in the sector and beyond.
For aspiring leaders unsure where to start, my advice is to back yourself early. This is something I wish I had done more. It will help to grow your confidence, which is key for career progression.
As the old saying goes, you miss every shot you don’t take. So don’t fear failure, you’ll only hold yourself back. And if you ever question yourself or your decisions, remember that you’ve earned your place.
Finally, treat others as you want to be treated, to foster a culture where people want to follow you.
Looking ahead to the next 20 years of my career, I often wonder how much will change and whether it will be enough, which I truly hope it will be.
More than anything, I hope when our daughters and granddaughters enter the workforce, we’ll have made such progress that these conversations will be a thing of the past and consigned to the history books.
Lauren Hunt, senior director, UK residential valuation team, JLL
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