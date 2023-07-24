My commitment to housing excellence

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New CIH Northern Ireland chair Carol McTaggart on her priorities for the sector
I am privileged to take on the role of chair of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland.
I want to work with and support housing professionals throughout Northern Ireland (NI), given the wider challenges being faced in the housing sector at this time.
We are in the worst cost of living crisis for decades, interest rates are at a 15-year high, and the waiting list for social housing in Northern Ireland stands at circa 45,000 households – the highest it’s been in 10 years.
The pressing challenge for all of us who work in housing in NI is the devastating impact of the budget cuts on the most vulnerable individuals and families.
Reductions in funding will undoubtedly hinder our ability to provide adequate support and assistance to those in need.
We must continue to advocate fiercely for the protection and allocation of appropriate resources, ensuring that our sector can continue to serve the most marginalised members of our society.
By amplifying our collective voice and collaborating with other organisations, we can influence policymakers to ensure funding is targeted at work that alleviates the housing crisis and provides support services to enable everyone to have a quality home and live well.
Investing in skills development and cultivating the next generation of housing professionals is crucial for the long-term success and resilience of our sector.
The new apprenticeship programme that the CIH has co-designed with the housing and education sectors provides a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring housing professionals. The programme not only equips individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge, but also fosters a deep understanding of the social and ethical dimensions of housing.
By nurturing talent and empowering future leaders, we ensure that our industry remains vibrant and capable of addressing the complex challenges that lie ahead.
However, to fully harness the potential of apprenticeships, we must advocate for ongoing support and recognition of the program’s value. In that regard, I am calling on government bodies, housing associations and private sector organisations to collaborate to establish apprenticeships as a sustainable and vital pathway into the housing profession.
By investing in apprenticeships, we invest in the future of our sector, ensuring that we have a skilled and diverse workforce equipped to tackle the multifaceted housing issues that Northern Ireland faces.
CIH Northern Ireland is poised to be a catalyst for change, a driving force that advocates for our members and the communities we serve. We will work tirelessly to amplify the voices of those affected by the housing crisis and collaborate with stakeholders to find effective solutions.
By seizing opportunities and navigating the evolving landscape, we can shape a brighter future for our sector.
Carol McTaggart, chair, Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland
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