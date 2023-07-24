My commitment to housing excellence

I am privileged to take on the role of chair of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland.

I want to work with and support housing professionals throughout Northern Ireland (NI), given the wider challenges being faced in the housing sector at this time.

We are in the worst cost of living crisis for decades, interest rates are at a 15-year high, and the waiting list for social housing in Northern Ireland stands at circa 45,000 households – the highest it’s been in 10 years.

The pressing challenge for all of us who work in housing in NI is the devastating impact of the budget cuts on the most vulnerable individuals and families.