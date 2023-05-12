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Carla Keegans explains how ME has affected her career, and what the housing sector can do to adapt so it does not lose talented people with this condition and long Covid
Today is World ME Day.
I was diagnosed with ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) in April 2022.
Not many people know about this, but after deliberation, I’ve decided to share a little of my story. It may help others who are struggling, often in silence, and hopefully raise awareness and positive action in the social housing and social enterprise sectors to retain and recruit people with ME (and similar illnesses).
There are an estimated 250,000 people living with ME in the UK, and around two million with long Covid (they share many symptoms), so there will definitely be people in the social housing and enterprise sectors who are affected by this. As yet, there is no cure.
ME is a chronic, fluctuating, neurological illness which is officially classified as a disability. It has many symptoms and levels of severity. I, fortunately, am not in the severe category. The key advice is to pace, plan and prepare in order to manage your energy levels, and thereby minimise symptoms. I live by this advice now, and it definitely helps the more I learn.
Having ME has fundamentally changed my life. For those who know me, I was always full of energy, with a ‘can do’ and ‘push on through’ mindset. Some have said to me that I must be the worst kind of person to have ME. While this is true, it doesn’t help to hear it! The ME team has advised me that the illness often affects “high achievers”. The more I learn about the illness, it is becoming apparent that I may well have had it unknowingly for years.
My personality type and resilience levels meant I coped with it – until I got sick in October 2021, with what I assumed was flu (an annual occurrence for me). But I got it again, four times before Christmas. I took two weeks off work over the holidays, as I hoped I just needed rest, but I didn’t feel any better and so visited my GP in January 2022.
After initially being met with “you might just be run-down”, I pushed for a better response that resulted in a diagnosis by a specialist team at a local hospital. I’m fortunate, as I now know many people struggle for years to get a diagnosis.
“I resigned. It did not feel like a choice by that point, but a necessity”
I tried various ways to manage my illness while still running the two companies I’d founded and dealing with increasing pressure, but by the end of 2022, I realised I could not live another year like the one I’d endured. And so, I resigned. It did not feel like a choice by that point, but a necessity.
I have given myself some time off to create a new balance in my life. I’ve bought a motorhome, as I crave peace and quiet, and meditating helps. I’ve always loved writing and plan to write a record of my social enterprise journey; I don’t have the energy for lengthy tomes, but hopefully something that will help others wanting to step into this world. I would also like to give an insight into what it’s like working in the lower end of the private rental market (plenty of eye-opening material there).
However, I’m of course aware that I’m not near retirement age and I will have to work again. I’ve always loved working and have only ever worked full time. But full-time working, and working wholly on site, may not be possible now, and that got me thinking.
During COVID, most sectors transformed into hybrid, remote and flexible working with remarkable success, housing and social enterprise included. Today, the economy has in large part drifted back to full-time and/or site-based positions, particularly for senior posts, which are rarely advertised as being open to part-time/flexible working.
Action for ME, the charity, estimates that 250,000 people live with ME in the UK, and it affects more women than men. The Office for National Statistics puts the number of people with long Covid at two million, one-and-a-half of whom report an adverse impact on day-to-day activities. Historically, very little money has been available for research into the causes of, and therefore potential cures for, ME, but there is hope that the widespread impact of long Covid might change this.
Workplaces across the country are being affected by such illnesses, with many employees trying to “push on through”, afraid to admit their illness. But ME and long Covid are absolutely made worse by doing this, often resulting in people having to take sick leave or resign.
From my experience of working in the housing and social enterprise sectors, many people fall into the “push on through” group, as they are dedicated to their work.
“Adjustments can be made in a supportive environment for people with ME (and long Covid), with understanding and flexibility”
I also know that the housing and social enterprise sectors do value people. I hope that, with increased awareness, they can retain and recruit valuable people with skills, experience and knowledge. Adjustments can be made in a supportive environment for people with ME (and long Covid), with understanding and flexibility.
As for me, I know I’m fortunate to be able to take some time off. And I plan to try and enjoy the summer as I write and learn to adapt to my illness. While it is hard, I am trying to find the silver linings of this illness, and I think there are some. I may not be able to work full time at 1,000 mph, but perhaps that’s not a bad thing! My health now comes first, and I hope this will guide me on my journey to a more balanced life.
I choose to have faith that my future working life will be enjoyable, motivated as I still am by social purpose and impact. Hopefully I can align with people and organisations that are supportive and where good things can be achieved. Isn’t that what we all want?
If you would like to donate to any of the ME charities (many now cover long Covid), you can do so here. Research is vital to finding a cure.
Carla Keegans, founder, Ethical Lettings Agency, and Inside Housing’s 2011 Rising Star
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