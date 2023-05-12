.@CarlaK75 explains how ME has affected her career, and what the housing sector can do to adapt so it doesn’t lose talented people with this condition and long Covid #UKhousing

ME is a chronic, fluctuating, neurological illness which is officially classified as a disability. It has many symptoms and levels of severity. I, fortunately, am not in the severe category. The key advice is to pace, plan and prepare in order to manage your energy levels, and thereby minimise symptoms. I live by this advice now, and it definitely helps the more I learn.

There are an estimated 250,000 people living with ME in the UK, and around two million with long Covid (they share many symptoms), so there will definitely be people in the social housing and enterprise sectors who are affected by this. As yet, there is no cure.

Not many people know about this, but after deliberation, I’ve decided to share a little of my story. It may help others who are struggling, often in silence, and hopefully raise awareness and positive action in the social housing and social enterprise sectors to retain and recruit people with ME (and similar illnesses).

Having ME has fundamentally changed my life. For those who know me, I was always full of energy, with a ‘can do’ and ‘push on through’ mindset. Some have said to me that I must be the worst kind of person to have ME. While this is true, it doesn’t help to hear it! The ME team has advised me that the illness often affects “high achievers”. The more I learn about the illness, it is becoming apparent that I may well have had it unknowingly for years.

My personality type and resilience levels meant I coped with it – until I got sick in October 2021, with what I assumed was flu (an annual occurrence for me). But I got it again, four times before Christmas. I took two weeks off work over the holidays, as I hoped I just needed rest, but I didn’t feel any better and so visited my GP in January 2022.

After initially being met with “you might just be run-down”, I pushed for a better response that resulted in a diagnosis by a specialist team at a local hospital. I’m fortunate, as I now know many people struggle for years to get a diagnosis.

“I resigned. It did not feel like a choice by that point, but a necessity”

I tried various ways to manage my illness while still running the two companies I’d founded and dealing with increasing pressure, but by the end of 2022, I realised I could not live another year like the one I’d endured. And so, I resigned. It did not feel like a choice by that point, but a necessity.

I have given myself some time off to create a new balance in my life. I’ve bought a motorhome, as I crave peace and quiet, and meditating helps. I’ve always loved writing and plan to write a record of my social enterprise journey; I don’t have the energy for lengthy tomes, but hopefully something that will help others wanting to step into this world. I would also like to give an insight into what it’s like working in the lower end of the private rental market (plenty of eye-opening material there).

However, I’m of course aware that I’m not near retirement age and I will have to work again. I’ve always loved working and have only ever worked full time. But full-time working, and working wholly on site, may not be possible now, and that got me thinking.

During COVID, most sectors transformed into hybrid, remote and flexible working with remarkable success, housing and social enterprise included. Today, the economy has in large part drifted back to full-time and/or site-based positions, particularly for senior posts, which are rarely advertised as being open to part-time/flexible working.