My home town and levelling up

“Shockingly, Onward reports that life expectancy for male residents in some parts of the borough is decades shorter than for those in the healthiest areas,” writes @BorisJWorrall #UKhousing

.@BorisJWorrall of @Rooftop_Housing shares some thoughts on how this policy is yet to materialise for Walsall, why it is needed, and why housing associations must be key players if levelling up is to turn from a mirage into a reality #UKhousing

The complexity and challenge of turning the levelling up aspiration into a reality have been expertly dissected by thinktank Onward. Its report lifts the lid on the unfashionable Black Country town of Walsall – a place I happen to be proud to call my home.

Housing associations are rooted in those very same neighbourhoods, so we could and should play an absolutely central role in making it happen.

Is levelling up anything more than a mirage? Although huge questions remain about the reality of delivery, at its core it is exactly what the left-behind communities of this country need.

Walsall is a classic ‘left-behind’ community, a once-proud Victorian town known for its most famous son Jerome K Jerome, and its international expertise in the leather industry. Walsall now has a town centre in the doldrums, high crime rates, a skills shortage and a lack of high-quality employment opportunities.

The town does have some strengths. A fine Victorian park is loved by locals and probably ranks as one of the best open spaces in the Midlands. Proximity to the second city of Birmingham with good train and bus links are important. While we might consider the M6 a blessing or a curse, the town accesses this vital transport artery to the north and the south. And the New Art Gallery – a product of the Blair years regeneration efforts – is a fine building including works by Damien Hirst and Jacob Epstein.

“Walsall feels a poor relation within the wider West Midlands Combined Authority – out-gunned by its far bigger and more powerful peers such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton”

Crucially, like many of the ‘red wall’ towns in the Midlands and the North, it is in reality not a homogenous whole, but rather a collection of very different, smaller settlements historically bundled together in a convenient administrative municipality that struggles to properly understand, embrace and respond to huge differences on the ground.

Walsall includes some of the most deprived and the most affluent neighbourhoods in the country. Walk just a mile or two and leafy suburban streets give way to derelict industrial buildings amid needle-strewn alleyways.