My journey to the boardroom

“I truly hope to see greater diversity in the housing sector at all levels of organisations, where people feel supported and empowered to be their whole selves at work,” says @sannisalisu

During Race Equality Week, @sannisalisu of @MelinHomes shares some practical tips on how to become a board member at a housing association #UKhousing

I am a board member because I have substantial experience in the housing sector, working across multiple departments. I have skills that add value to the governance, values and strategic objectives of my board.

I’m now a board member. But I’m not a university graduate, and I may not sound like the typical person you would expect to be a non-executive board member. I am not old, white or middle class.

After over a decade in the housing sector, working as an engineer in thousands of homes across diverse communities, I found that the workforce and boards didn’t reflect the communities they were serving. I didn’t see many people who looked like me or who had my lived experience. There was, and still is, a lack of diversity in senior roles and in the boardrooms of social housing providers.

I was asked if I would be interested in joining Community Housing Cymru’s board after I participated in its gas safety campaign. I applied, had an interview, but I wasn’t successful, as better candidates had applied. However, I received great feedback that gave me the confidence to apply for other housing association board roles.

After a rigorous interview process, I became a board member at Melin Homes a little over a year ago. I’m going to share some practical tips on how to do this.

Getting yourself ready for board roles when you don’t have the necessary skills or experience can be difficult. However, there are programmes and people out there that can get you ready for your first role.

I had a mentor who was absolutely brilliant in coaching me and sharing her insights. Sonia Furzland, the executive director of operations at Newport City Homes, played a pivotal role in my personal development through regular monthly meetings.

“I want to help address racial inequalities in the communities we serve, helping organisations engage and deliver better services to their wider communities”

I spoke to a number of experienced board members, who shared insights about what it takes. Andrew Knight, an HR consultant, helped me know what to look for in an organisation when applying. He was able to spot my strengths and advise me on how to best use them in my application.

Sitting in on board meetings gave me insight into what was going on in our organisation, and experience about what gets discussed at this level. It helped me confirm the impact I could make in an organisation, for the employees and the community it serves.

Being a board member is challenging, but always rewarding. It has required a lot of effort to get here, but the benefits are definitely worth it, as I have had the chance to have an impact within the organisation and the communities we serve.