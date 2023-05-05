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Dan Kujawski looks back on how much has changed since his childhood growing up in council housing, and what has not changed, and how social landlords need to listen to residents when it comes to making decisions in asset management
As a child of the 1980s, I grew up in a council house. Six of us lived in a three-bedroom terraced house. I shared a box room with my brother until my two sisters moved out in their late teens and I was gifted the luxury of my own room.
Our windows were single-glazed Crittall steel. We had a back boiler and gas fire on a prepayment gas meter. Electricity usage was metered in the same way. We were careful. We needed to be. The house had damp in places, with condensation on the windows that needed wiping every morning throughout the entire winter.
We were living on a mixed-tenure estate built in the 1950s. It was easy to spot the social housing from the external components and matching decor: we all had a red door. I still remember the embarrassment and shame when friends would come to visit or when I would overhear derogatory comments about council tenants. That social stigma of being one of them.
Despite the years, what has really changed?
More than 40 years have passed since that time and yet we still have people living in poverty, in houses that suffer from damp and mould with ageing components that still visually segregate society and allow social stigma to exist.
As a society, we should be ashamed. My childhood is not uncommon; the only difference between then and now is that modern allocation policies and stock supply pressures mean that it would be unlikely for a family like mine to qualify for social housing.
Without question, we are in difficult times. Erratic inflation, sudden legislative changes and knee-jerk political reactions are not the friends of the asset manager. We like predictable change, smooth trends and investment planned over years or decades, not months.
Those issues aside, it is important to remember that, as social landlords, we are here to serve our residents.
“Certain aspects of capital delivery works will need to be changed or scaled back. Those decisions should be agreed with residents”
One of the most poignant memories from my career was when I was told in no uncertain terms by a resident that I was merely a gatekeeper for their finances. That struck a blow not just because of the brutality in delivery, but also because it made me realise that they were exactly right, and my own arrogance and selective hearing had quietened one of the most formidable tools in the asset manager’s arsenal: the resident voice.
I had forgotten my roots.
When you spend all day looking at data, numbers and component replacement dates, it is easy to forget that for every unique property reference in a database, there is a person or a group of people within that property with their own unique needs and challenges.
For every number, there is a child sharing a room with siblings living in conditions that I, being privileged, would not want to endure.
While easy to separate the person and the place, they are both intrinsically linked and dependent, and in turn, without the financial investment through rents and service charges, our roles would not exist.
So how do we fix it?
One of the most significant challenges social landlords face is ensuring that the voices of their residents are heard and that equality, diversity and inclusion are fairly considered in all aspects of housing management. In an increasingly diverse society, it is essential that housing providers take the needs of all their tenants, leaseholders and freeholders into account, regardless of their background or circumstances. This means working closely with residents to understand their needs and concerns, incorporating their feedback into housing and asset management decisions.
When these decisions impact the quality of housing that we provide, it is important to be open and honest so that residents can be informed and central to that decision-making process.
“I hope the social housing sector obtains the vital support it needs from government investment”
Disrepair and updated legislation mean that business plans are more strained than ever. Financially, something will have to give. While compliance and minimum standards will need to be adhered to, certain aspects of capital delivery works will need to be changed or scaled back. Those decisions should be agreed with residents and, where possible, expenditure needs careful consideration and risk management to ensure there are no regrets.
Ultimately, achieving high-quality housing for all residents in the UK will require a co-ordinated effort from social landlords, government and the wider community. By working together, we can ensure that everyone has access to safe, comfortable and affordable homes that meet their needs, while also protecting the environment and promoting social equity.
Personally, I hope the social housing sector obtains the vital support it needs from government investment.
While there are undoubtedly challenges to be overcome, I am confident that we can rise to the occasion. The resident voice is central to change, allowing the asset manager to identify issues that could be wider than one property and understand how people really use their homes and the problems that they may be facing.
Taking the time to listen is the first step to a brighter future for us all.
Dan Kujawski, project director for property and regeneration, Altair
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