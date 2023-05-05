“The only difference between then and now being that modern allocation policies and stock supply pressures mean that it would be unlikely for a family like mine to qualify for social housing,” says @Altair’s Dan Kujawski #UKhousing

My own arrogance had quietened one of the most formidable tools in the asset manager’s arsenal – the resident voice, says Dan Kujawski from @Altair #UKhousing

We were living on a mixed-tenure estate built in the 1950s. It was easy to spot the social housing from the external components and matching decor: we all had a red door. I still remember the embarrassment and shame when friends would come to visit or when I would overhear derogatory comments about council tenants. That social stigma of being one of them.

Our windows were single-glazed Crittall steel. We had a back boiler and gas fire on a prepayment gas meter. Electricity usage was metered in the same way. We were careful. We needed to be. The house had damp in places, with condensation on the windows that needed wiping every morning throughout the entire winter.

As a child of the 1980s, I grew up in a council house. Six of us lived in a three-bedroom terraced house. I shared a box room with my brother until my two sisters moved out in their late teens and I was gifted the luxury of my own room.

More than 40 years have passed since that time and yet we still have people living in poverty, in houses that suffer from damp and mould with ageing components that still visually segregate society and allow social stigma to exist.

As a society, we should be ashamed. My childhood is not uncommon; the only difference between then and now is that modern allocation policies and stock supply pressures mean that it would be unlikely for a family like mine to qualify for social housing.

Without question, we are in difficult times. Erratic inflation, sudden legislative changes and knee-jerk political reactions are not the friends of the asset manager. We like predictable change, smooth trends and investment planned over years or decades, not months.

Those issues aside, it is important to remember that, as social landlords, we are here to serve our residents.

“Certain aspects of capital delivery works will need to be changed or scaled back. Those decisions should be agreed with residents”

One of the most poignant memories from my career was when I was told in no uncertain terms by a resident that I was merely a gatekeeper for their finances. That struck a blow not just because of the brutality in delivery, but also because it made me realise that they were exactly right, and my own arrogance and selective hearing had quietened one of the most formidable tools in the asset manager’s arsenal: the resident voice.

I had forgotten my roots.

When you spend all day looking at data, numbers and component replacement dates, it is easy to forget that for every unique property reference in a database, there is a person or a group of people within that property with their own unique needs and challenges.

For every number, there is a child sharing a room with siblings living in conditions that I, being privileged, would not want to endure.

While easy to separate the person and the place, they are both intrinsically linked and dependent, and in turn, without the financial investment through rents and service charges, our roles would not exist.

So how do we fix it?