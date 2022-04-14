My own story proves how untrue negative stigmas of social housing residents are

I am proud to have become an executive director at a housing association, having started my journey as a social housing resident. But too many other residents remain stigmatised, writes Lisa Nicholls #UKhousing

My own journey in social housing started as a baby, moving into our first home in a small rural village in Gloucestershire that was local authority-owned. When we moved in, we had no carpets, no heating other than an open fire and crittall windows. We had little money, so it took time to make our house a home.

As a housing professional, I believe everyone working within social housing has a morale obligation to be part of driving change. As a leader I can be part of making a difference, which is why it’s important to share my story.

Around 3.9 million households live in social housing. Of those, 43% are working, 28% are retired, 17% are disabled, and just 8% are unemployed.

Negative societal perceptions of social housing have left those living within it being tarred with the same brush – “work shy”, “uneducated”, “lazy” to name a few.

Stigma associated with social housing and the people who live in it has been a recognised phenomenon for many years. The extent of the problem is shocking and like all stereotypes, this perspective is highly unfair.

As a child I had a loving family. We didn’t have much, mum was a stay-at-home mum with the odd cleaning or fruit-packing job and my dad had several jobs and worked very hard to support us, which included singing in the evenings and restoring classic cars on weekends to sell on.

Dad was always coming home with yet another car (we would call bangers) that he’d immediately start work on and sell to make us extra money.

Growing up, our clothes were from local jumble sales and villages fetes including charity shops; it did not feel like a hardship that was just the way it was.

“I can honestly say I feel privileged to have lived in social housing for the first 20 years of my life”

We only started to notice the difference in brands when we joined secondary school. No fuss, no expectation, we knew what mum and dad could and couldn’t afford, and we were grateful for what we had.

I was lucky to live in a lovely village and be part of a wonderful community. There were two distinct parts of our village: one part included large expensive houses, including Chartist bungalows, and the other was a local authority housing estate.

I can honestly say I feel privileged to have lived in social housing for the first 20 years of my life. My parents took pride in our home and over the years they carried out lots of improvements. So when they had opportunity to exercise their Right to Buy, it was a dream and a huge opportunity to buy in an area that wasn’t affordable for local people.

Our small village was close knit, we supported each other, we cared, and formed lifelong friendships and memories that I cherish. In a safe village, my sister and I had complete freedom to explore, spending time in local woods, brooks, climbing trees, playing curby (if you know, you know) or up the local garage site until it became dark and inevitably mum would round us up.