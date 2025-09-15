NAO reveals children’s residential care costs have almost doubled in five years

The latest National Audit Office report has revealed that residential care costs for children reached £3.1bn in 2023-24, a doubling over five years #UKhousing

This means 48% of providers that have had full inspections were judged to be inconsistent or have serious weaknesses, with 52% rated consistently strong.

An analysis by Inside Housing found that nearly half of providers of supported housing services for 16 and 17-year-olds emerging from the care system are failing to meet required standards in routine inspections.

The report, Managing children’s residential care, assesses the Department for Education’s (DfE) response to challenges faced by local authorities in placing looked-after children in residential care in England.

The NAO puts this rise down to growing demand, limited placements – especially for children with complex needs – and a profit-driven market.

Despite this consistently strong rating, many children are not in a setting that meets their needs, contributing to worse outcomes.

In March 2024, 67% of children in children’s homes were placed outside their local authority, with 49% placed more than 20 miles from home.

Researchers also found that children may move frequently, be confined without consent, or placed in illegal, unregistered homes. In the longer term, care leavers face higher risks of being out of education or work.

Amanda Hopgood, chair of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) children, young people and families committee, said: “Our priority is ensuring that children get the very best care and support.

“However, with more children needing help with increasingly complex and challenging needs, a lack of appropriate homes and the challenges with commissioning those placements are leading to an escalation in costs.

“The astronomical cost of care placements also means there is less money available for councils to spend on the earlier help children so desperately need. We would also like to see greater financial oversight of the largest providers, with some making huge profits when money should be invested in supporting children.”

Additionally, the NAO found a shortage of places within foster care and for looked-after children with more complex needs are among factors driving up costs and creating a dysfunctional market.

It said the DfE and councils did not know how decisions made in health and justice settings affect children with the most complex needs, which made it harder to plan and respond to demand.

At the same time, councils are competing for spaces in a mostly private market (84%) with mismatched supply and demand across local areas. This can allow providers to decide which children to house based on how much support the child needs or the profit levels available. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, the DfE assessed failure of the children’s home market as one of its most significant risks.