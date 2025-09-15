NAO reveals children’s residential care costs have almost doubled in five years

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The latest National Audit Office (NAO) report has revealed that residential care costs for children reached £3.1bn in 2023-24, a doubling over five years.
The NAO puts this rise down to growing demand, limited placements – especially for children with complex needs – and a profit-driven market.
The report, Managing children’s residential care, assesses the Department for Education’s (DfE) response to challenges faced by local authorities in placing looked-after children in residential care in England.
An analysis by Inside Housing found that nearly half of providers of supported housing services for 16 and 17-year-olds emerging from the care system are failing to meet required standards in routine inspections.
This means 48% of providers that have had full inspections were judged to be inconsistent or have serious weaknesses, with 52% rated consistently strong.
Despite this consistently strong rating, many children are not in a setting that meets their needs, contributing to worse outcomes.
In March 2024, 67% of children in children’s homes were placed outside their local authority, with 49% placed more than 20 miles from home.
Researchers also found that children may move frequently, be confined without consent, or placed in illegal, unregistered homes. In the longer term, care leavers face higher risks of being out of education or work.
Amanda Hopgood, chair of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) children, young people and families committee, said: “Our priority is ensuring that children get the very best care and support.
“However, with more children needing help with increasingly complex and challenging needs, a lack of appropriate homes and the challenges with commissioning those placements are leading to an escalation in costs.
“The astronomical cost of care placements also means there is less money available for councils to spend on the earlier help children so desperately need. We would also like to see greater financial oversight of the largest providers, with some making huge profits when money should be invested in supporting children.”
Additionally, the NAO found a shortage of places within foster care and for looked-after children with more complex needs are among factors driving up costs and creating a dysfunctional market.
It said the DfE and councils did not know how decisions made in health and justice settings affect children with the most complex needs, which made it harder to plan and respond to demand.
At the same time, councils are competing for spaces in a mostly private market (84%) with mismatched supply and demand across local areas. This can allow providers to decide which children to house based on how much support the child needs or the profit levels available. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, the DfE assessed failure of the children’s home market as one of its most significant risks.
Additional research by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) estimated that, from 2016 to 2020, the 15 largest private providers had average profit rates of 22.6% for children’s homes, with prices increasing above inflation.
The DfE does not have adequate data on providers’ and councils’ costs, which the NAO believes makes it hard to judge fair charges, or take effective action to tackle excessive profits. The DfE plans to improve cost transparency and introduce oversight measures by 2028-29 and has promised to focus efforts on prevention, to avoid children needing to be looked after.
It has also started to make changes to the residential care system, such as with the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which include implementing recommendations from the CMA and 2022 MacAlister reviews. However, the changes are taking time to implement.
The review was led by Josh MacAlister, a former schoolteacher who founded the social work charity Frontline.
It found: “Without a dramatic whole system reset, outcomes for children and families will remain stubbornly poor and by this time next decade there will be approaching 100,000 children in care and a flawed system will cost over £15bn per year.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The residential care system for looked-after children is currently not delivering value for money, with many children placed in settings that don’t meet their needs.
“Local authorities are forced to compete for limited places in an under-supplied market, driving high costs. Our recommendations are designed to help the DfE and local authorities find better solutions for looked-after children whilst they tackle this market failure.”
The NAO has made several recommendations to support the DfE to establish a productive and resilient residential care system. These include providing clarity on its vision for the residential and foster care market; defining its role overseeing the operation and resilience of private providers; and giving local authorities further guidance and support so they can more effectively maintain homes and reduce the need for expensive repairs or new buildings.
It also calls for the DfE to agree a cross-government approach with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry of Justice to ensure looked-after children with the most complex needs are given the most appropriate setting and care, alongside a package of interventions to support providers to have enough staff with the right skills.
Ms Hopgood added: “In the autumn Budget, the government should ensure all councils receive sufficient funding to invest long-term into family help, child protection, and child in care and care leaver services.
“It should also develop a cross-government strategy for children, young people and families to ensure all partners are working towards a shared ambition.”
A DfE spokesperson said: “Vulnerable children across the country have long been let down by years of drift and neglect in children’s social care, which this report lays bare. But despite this inheritance, this government is gripping the issue and taking swift action to fix the broken care system.
“We are driving the largest ever reform of children’s social care, backed by £2bn to break the cycle of crisis for children, recruiting thousands more dedicated family help workers to wrap support around families and tackle issues from drug and alcohol addiction to domestic abuse.
“Through the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill we are introducing tough new laws to stop profiteering in children’s care homes, and will not hesitate to take further action to cap provider profits if unacceptable profiteering continues.”
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