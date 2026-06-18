NAO to review quality of England’s social housing and effectiveness of reforms

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The National Audit Office (NAO) has launched a probe into the quality of England’s social housing, including the effectiveness of recent reforms.
The public spending watchdog will review the government’s understanding of social housing conditions and future plans for regulation.
It will also evaluate the current system, including how it is delivering outcomes for tenants, the “pace and scale of change” and what funding is available for landlords.
The study comes after sweeping changes by government to how the sector is regulated and the introduction of new consumer standards for social landlords.
This followed the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which killed 72 people, and the 2020 death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak due to prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.
Last October, Awaab’s Law introduced strict deadlines to fix hazards.
Both Grenfell and Awaab’s death “exposed systemic failures to protect residents in the social housing system”, the watchdog wrote.
As of 2023, an estimated 10% of the 4.5 million social homes in England were not meeting the current Decent Homes Standard (DHS), despite this being a legal duty of social landlords.
The NAO plans to publish the findings of the review in late 2026 or early 2027.
The watchdog said: “Our upcoming report The quality of social housing is part of our core value-for-money programme.
“We publish around 60 value-for-money reports per year. These reports are impactful, timely and relevant.
“The topics covered in these reports respond to complex challenges facing government. We make recommendations in these reports on how government can achieve value for money and improve services.”
In February, members of the Housing, Communities and Local Government committee called for a new modern DHS after finding that too many people living in social homes suffer “appalling” conditions.
Inside Housing delved into the evidence from the sector provided to the inquiry last year.
This comes as housing associations have been spending increasing amounts on repairs and maintenance to meet the new standards and regulations.
Registered providers spent a collective £10bn on existing stock in 2024-25, up 42% on pre-pandemic levels in real terms and the fourth rise in as many years.
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