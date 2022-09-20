National £7bn-a-year retrofit plan would cut £430 from households’ annual energy bills

The report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) laid out a £7bn-a-year plan for the next 28 years, which involves retrofitting nearly all 24 million homes across England with good insulation and a heat pump.

The IPPR said the plan would create 2.7 million new jobs, both direct and indirect, and provide areas in need of levelling-up with twice as many retrofitting schemes as London.

The thinktank said it would create more than 61,200 new direct retrofitting jobs in the North East, equivalent to more than 5% of the total job market in the region. In London, retrofitting jobs would represent just over 2% of total employment.