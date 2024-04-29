National charity calls for ‘radically’ improved home adaptation delivery as two-thirds of local authorities miss targets

Age UK has called on councils to “radically improve” the way they deliver home adaptations after more than two-thirds took longer than the recommended timeframe #UKhousing

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Better-off people tend to give up and buy their own kit instead, but if you are on a low income and don’t have many savings, this isn’t an option and you are condemned to wait for as long as it takes.”

The longest delay was over 24 months, according to figures obtained by Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

In 2021-22, more than two-thirds of councils took longer than the six months recommended by government-issued grant guidance to install most adaptations through the funding.

In a new report, the charity said that older and disabled people faced “shocking delays” in waiting for local authorities to install aids and adaptations in their homes via the Disabled Facilities Grant.

“The Disabled Facilities Grant is one of the few sources of government funding directed at supporting older people to live in their own homes which has actually significantly increased in recent years,” Ms Abrahams added.

“At Age UK, we fully recognise that local authorities are underfunded and under enormous pressure, but that makes it all the more important that they make the best use of the money they do have.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said councils need to be given "greater planning powers and resources to hold developers to account, ensuring that they build the right homes in the right places needed by different groups within the local community”.

“Government needs to work with councils and housing associations to provide a sustainable funding framework through which to offer the certainty and clarity to invest in the future development of housing for people with a range of needs,” they added.

“To help address requests for home adaptations the Disabled Facilities Grant needs to be fully funded to keep pace with demand.”

An extra £102m in funding was allocated to the grant in April 2023, creating a budget of £623m for 2023-24.

While several issues need to be addressed nationally, Age UK said some problems could be solved if local authorities “looked closely at the user journey in their own area”, made “proper use of the resources available, and focused on radically cutting delivery times and improving customer service”.