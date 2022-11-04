National construction firm hires outgoing Orbit boss

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Major construction contractor Osborne has appointed the boss of Orbit Homes as its new group chief executive.
Mark Hoyland announced in August that he was to step down as chief executive of the 45,000-home landlord, with his tenure finishing in the spring of 2023.
He is now due to step into his new role at Osborne, which returned to profit this year.
Mr Hoyland has spent six years as chief executive of Orbit. The news that he was leaving came just weeks before Orbit announced it was not going forward with a plan to merge with Swan, despite having been in negotiations with the housing association for nearly a year.
Mr Hoyland brings with him extensive senior leadership experience across the development, construction and housing sectors.
Before joining Orbit, he was a managing director at Balfour Beatty Engineering Services and chief executive of CityWest Homes. His early career was spent at Wimpey Construction. He was also a non-executive director at the Dolphin Square Foundation.
Osborne is a national contractor in the housing and property sectors. It has focused on modular and modern methods of construction in recent years, which won it a place on the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) £4bn retrofit innovation framework.
Andrew Osborne, chair of Osborne, commented: “Mark’s extensive experience, alongside his passion for the customer and commitment to the built environment, complement the Osborne vision.
“As group chief executive, he will lead the group and develop our strategic focus on sustainability, energy-efficient design and development.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Hoyland said: “I am delighted to be joining Osborne. It is a group with a strong heritage and reputation, clear commitment to the customer and deeply embedded values.
“Osborne has a huge opportunity ahead with the ability to successfully grow each part of the group. I greatly look forward to working with the team to build a sector-leading business, maximising the potential for our customers, colleagues, investors and partners.”
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