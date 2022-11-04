National construction firm hires outgoing Orbit boss

Mark Hoyland announced in August that he was to step down as chief executive of the 45,000-home landlord, with his tenure finishing in the spring of 2023.

He is now due to step into his new role at Osborne, which returned to profit this year.

Mr Hoyland has spent six years as chief executive of Orbit. The news that he was leaving came just weeks before Orbit announced it was not going forward with a plan to merge with Swan, despite having been in negotiations with the housing association for nearly a year.

Mr Hoyland brings with him extensive senior leadership experience across the development, construction and housing sectors.