National Federation of ALMOs appoints new chair

Paul Stephenson, who has worked in social housing for 40 years, takes over from Mike Ainsley.

The NFA said Mr Stephenson will lead on challenges ahead, including the results of the government’s Spending Review in June, navigating potential operational changes in finances, new housing supply and service delivery.

He joined Cheltenham Borough Homes, then one of the newly formed ALMOs, in 2005. He became chief executive in 2012 until his retirement in 2020.

After he retired, he was appointed chair of Homes in Somerset, formerly Homes in Sedgemoor.