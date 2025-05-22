National Federation of ALMOs appoints new chair

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The National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) has appointed a social housing veteran as chair of the board.
Paul Stephenson, who has worked in social housing for 40 years, takes over from Mike Ainsley.
The NFA said Mr Stephenson will lead on challenges ahead, including the results of the government’s Spending Review in June, navigating potential operational changes in finances, new housing supply and service delivery.
He joined Cheltenham Borough Homes, then one of the newly formed ALMOs, in 2005. He became chief executive in 2012 until his retirement in 2020.
After he retired, he was appointed chair of Homes in Somerset, formerly Homes in Sedgemoor.
Eamon McGoldrick, managing director of the NFA, said its members “feel very fortunate that Paul has accepted the board chairmanship”.
“He has an exceptional record in social housing across four decades that ranges from housing associations to council housing, and from the frontline of housing management through to the leadership of an outstanding former NFA member.
“His many colleagues in the NFA sector are delighted to welcome him back in this new role.
“He is a committed champion of all that the ALMO model brings to our members’ council housing management on behalf of their parent local authorities, and our board and team could not be in safer hands as we move into this next phase of NFA work,” Mr McGoldrick added.
Mr Stephenson said the ALMO sector “will keep its drive and focus on supporting our customers and communities while providing great services”.
“We also continue to provide excellent governance functions and, as a collection of 15 ALMOs, we continue to punch above our weight in many aspects of our delivery and impact,” he said.
Mr Stephenson added: “We also see future opportunities for NFA work and the expertise built up over the last 20 years by its members in best practice sharing and continuous improvement initiatives as the policy landscape changes – and we will carefully consider how best to respond and react. Our principles, however, will remain customer-focused as always.
“Going forward, I am very much looking forward to working with NFA members in a rather different capacity to my past role as Cheltenham’s representative.
“I have great confidence that we will continue to be the small federation in council housing management that nevertheless packs a big punch.”
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