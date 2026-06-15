National Housing Bank appoints consultancy for forecasting contract

Homes England, which the housing bank is part of, appointed the forecasting company this month, according to a government tender notice.

The award means Oxford Economics will provide macroeconomic and housing reports for the UK, as well as regional and local authority-level data for the public body across England.

The National Housing Bank launched on 1 April and will work with house builders, developers, investors and registered providers to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.