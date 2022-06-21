National Housing Federation picks education leader as new chair

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) has appointed Maggie Galliers as its new chair.
Ms Galliers, who has more than a decade of experience as a non-executive director in the education sector, will begin her chairmanship in September.
She will replace Baroness Diana Warwick of Undercliffe, who has served in the role since 2015.
Most recently Ms Galliers served as chair of the Learning and Work Institute since 2016 and is pro-chancellor and chair of council for Buckinghamshire New University.
In 2009 she was awarded a CBE in recognition of her services to local and national further education.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Maggie’s wealth of experience was striking, alongside her passion for providing people with the essential tools to succeed in life.
“Coming from education, she brings to the role a strong understanding of the links between decent housing, inclusion and people reaching their full potential.
Ms Galliers said: “I’m delighted to accept the opportunity to act as chair for an organisation that has a distinctive mission and a proud tradition as the voice of England’s housing associations.
“I look forward to getting to know housing association members across the country and the full diversity of the work they do to support residents and their local communities.”
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