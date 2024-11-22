National Housing Federation welcomes boost to Warm Homes Plan

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has confirmed that of the £3.4bn committed to the plan during the Autumn Budget at the end of October, £1bn has now been allocated for the 2025-26 financial year.

More than a third of this – £374m – will go into the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, formerly known as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, targeted at bringing social homes up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C.

This is in addition to an estimated £600m to £700m in co-funding from social housing providers in 2025-26, the government’s statement added.