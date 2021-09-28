National Lottery Heritage Fund chief appointed to housing association’s board

The 105,000-home provider has added Ros Kerslake and Alan West to its board.

Ms Kerslake is currently chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, a role she started in 2016. She leads a UK-wide team of around 300 staff and is responsible for the distribution of £400m of funds per year.

Alongside this, she is a non-executive director on the board of U+I Group, which specialises in public private partnership schemes.

A qualified solicitor, Ms Kerslake has previously held chief executive positions at The Prince’s Regeneration Trust and RegenCo Sandwell, as well as director-level roles at Railtrack, Booker Group and Gulf Oil.