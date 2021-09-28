National Lottery Heritage Fund chief appointed to housing association’s board

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Sanctuary has appointed two new members to its group board.
The 105,000-home provider has added Ros Kerslake and Alan West to its board.
Ms Kerslake is currently chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, a role she started in 2016. She leads a UK-wide team of around 300 staff and is responsible for the distribution of £400m of funds per year.
Alongside this, she is a non-executive director on the board of U+I Group, which specialises in public private partnership schemes.
A qualified solicitor, Ms Kerslake has previously held chief executive positions at The Prince’s Regeneration Trust and RegenCo Sandwell, as well as director-level roles at Railtrack, Booker Group and Gulf Oil.
Mr West is a retired corporate banker with expertise in corporate finance and structuring debt in public sector supported transactions, including housing associations. He is also currently a consultant at The Housing Finance Corporation.
He has been appointed to Sanctuary’s group board due to his role as chair of Sanctuary Scotland, which owns and manages more than 8,000 homes across Scotland.
Ms Kerslake commented: “Social housing has an important role to play in society and I am excited to be joining the board of one of the UK’s leading housing providers. I am impressed by Sanctuary’s strategic aims and look forward to supporting the organisation to continue to deliver its mission in communities across the country.”
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