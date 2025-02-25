This includes one in eight UK households with a high need, enduring a daily inconvenience because of improvements not carried out on their homes.

The research found that two in five UK households – 11.6 million – need home improvements but face barriers to delivering them.

The hubs would provide support on all aspects of home improvement, including energy efficiency and retrofit upgrades, accessibility changes, minor adaptations and handyperson repairs.

It would also support people with support needs, boost the economy by creating jobs and supporting local businesses, develop a pipeline of skilled workers, and lower household carbon emissions.

The research, from the Centre for Ageing Better and cross party thinktank Demos, found that the ‘good home hubs’ would help health services by reducing hospital admissions and delayed discharges, raise health outcomes and help tackle fuel poverty.

Although many local authorities do offer this service already, the research found that the range of services on offer varies significantly and “leaves residents at the mercy of a postcode lottery”.

It estimated that a comprehensive home improvement service would cost a local authority around £1.6m on average.

To support its model for a network of good home hubs, the Centre for Ageing Better commissioned two reports.

The Better Homes, Better Lives: The role of home improvement services in boosting the nation’s health and wellbeing report was delivered by a consortium of experts led by the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research at Sheffield Hallam University.

The report, which assessed existing home improvement services across the country, found that the average cost of adaptations to prevent falls in the home is £1,600, and the cost savings of a prevented fall are £7,050 for the NHS and £29,140 for society.

It also found that the estimated cost saving to the NHS from an early hospital discharge due to support from home improvement services is £2,690 per hospital discharge, achieved by cutting the average number of bed days by 40% from 15 to nine.

The research concluded that addressing excess cold in homes delivers a return on investment of £10.12 in societal benefits for every £1 spent.

The analysis also detailed how residents who had access to home improvement services reported significant benefits including enhanced independence, improved safety and better mental well-being.

However, the research also found that fewer than three in four (69%) of the home improvement services surveyed provided hospital discharge support.

It found that only three in five provided cold home or energy efficiency initiatives, just over half provided a handyperson service and around two in five provided home improvement information and advice.

Fewer than one in three provided loans to low-income homeowners.