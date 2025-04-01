National Wealth Fund and NatWest to provide £500m in retrofit funding

NatWest will deliver up to £500m in loans to registered providers and the NWF will provide a financial guarantee for 80% of each loan, up to a maximum of £400m.

“[A] guarantee commitment will help to enable private capital to be mobilised into the social housing sector at both scale and an attractive price, removing a significant barrier to the deployment of funds within the sector,” the NWF said.

Retrofit measures eligible for the loans include installing energy-efficient heating and lighting, insulation, renewable-energy generation, ventilation and heating controls, as well as work on resilience and biodiversity.