National Wealth Fund and THFC launch unsecured retrofit debt facility with £150m from pension insurer

The government’s National Wealth Fund and The Housing Finance Corporation have unveiled a new unsecured debt facility to fund social housing retrofit #UKhousing

The NWF is providing the £150m guarantee to unlock unsecured capital for providers “at pricing usually reserved for secured lending”. It is the first time it has provided guarantees for retrofit to bond market investors.

THFC will make long-term, unsecured loans to registered providers to help fund the installation of low-carbon heating and lighting, insulation and ventilation, as well as to support resilience measures and biodiversity.

The facility launches with an initial £150m investment from Rothesay, the largest pension insurance specialist in the UK.

The aim is to help speed up the retrofit of social housing stock across the UK and accelerate the country’s progress towards meeting its net zero targets.

“Ambitions to curb greenhouse gas emissions require a significant retrofitting effort, yet high upfront costs are often prohibitive for low-income households,” the organisations said.

The National Housing Federation has estimated that close to £36bn of investment will be needed to fully decarbonise housing association properties.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This new partnership will unlock £150m in private investment and create further jobs, building on the 6,500 jobs already expected in the retrofit sector across the UK, so more people can get sustainable, high-quality, energy efficient social housing.

“The NWF is mobilising billions of pounds of investment in our world-leading industries, creating jobs and kick-starting economic growth, as we deliver on the country’s priorities in our Plan for Change.”

THFC and the NWF said they hope to grow the scheme to £250m over the next six months.