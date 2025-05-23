National Wealth Fund urges councils to pursue privately funded retrofits

The UK’s sovereign wealth fund, formerly known as the UK Infrastructure Bank, has partnered with large UK banks such as Barclays and NatWest to offer loans to registered providers for social housing retrofit programmes.

Speaking at a media roundtable during the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), Iain Watson, director of local authority advisory and lending at the National Wealth Fund, said that private finance should be combined with grants to help local authorities meet their net zero goals.

Grants alone, he explained, were insufficient to fund decarbonisation efforts, and private investment in retrofits, including solar panels, could give companies a long-term return on their investments through a cash-flowed programme over 20 years or so.