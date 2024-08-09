Nationwide supports Kent-based landlord with £50m in new funding

The landlord’s financial director believes the multimillion-pound RCF will enable West Kent to manage its liquidity in an uncertain market.

The association believes the deal “will support our ambitions to build more affordable homes across Kent in the coming years”, alongside investment in the housing association’s existing stock.

The building society’s funding agreement with the 8,000-home landlord will help it reach a growth target of 10,000 homes.

Maria Organ, the executive director of finance at West Kent, said: “We are aware of the current unpredictable markets and the pressures upon the sector post the general election.

“This agreement with Nationwide means we are financially stronger as a result… we want to provide more new homes and have greater flexibility to invest in our current homes and communities.”

Clive Williams, relationship manager at Nationwide, expressed his delight with the deal.

He added: “We look forward to growing our relationship as West Kent strives to achieve their goals over the coming years of providing more and better homes, which is closely aligned with our own social objective of being a beacon for mutual good.”

The funding agreement was supported by Savills Financial Consultants, alongside law firms Anthony Collins Solicitors and Capsticks.