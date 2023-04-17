Since May 2022, 74 planning authorities across England have paused housebuilding because of high levels of nitrates and phosphates in wetland areas, which are killing the invertebrates eaten by protected birds.

Natural England has advised these areas that any new developments must be nutrient-neutral, effectively banning new houses until councils can put offsetting schemes in place.

The government’s environmental watchdog launched a nutrient mitigation credit scheme for the Tees area on 31 March. House builders can apply to buy credits that fund activities such as creating new woodland or wetland to balance out nutrient pollution produced by their developments.