NatWest boosts lending goal for social housing sector to £7.5bn

NatWest now plans to lend £7.5bn to the sector by the end of 2026, which it hopes will help the sector deliver a pipeline of new homes and improve existing stock.

The funding can also be used to finance energy-efficiency upgrades and retrofits.

In March 2024, the bank announced that it would lend £5bn to the UK social housing sector between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2026.