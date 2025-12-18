NatWest doubles social loan fund to £1bn as Scottish landlord latest to agree borrowing

The bank said the hike will help its social landlord customers build “vitally needed social rental properties across the UK” after “significant demand” for the scheme.

NatWest initially launched £500m of ringfenced funding in July, with Vivid the first landlord to agree a loan last month with a £500m facility.

Fife-based Kingdom Housing Association has become the latest to secure a loan under the initiative, agreeing a £20m facility from the NatWest Group-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to help build around 170 new homes.

Bromford Flagship has also borrowed £50m, it was revealed last week.