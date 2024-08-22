Navigating Scotland’s housing reform: opportunities amid challenges

Continuing this direction, the new Housing (Scotland) Bill allows local authorities to establish rent pressure zones, set caps on rent increases, and modify eviction procedures to strengthen tenants’ security. Mandatory rent control measures, especially in high-demand urban areas like Edinburgh and Glasgow, aim to curb steep rent increases and enhance affordability for tenants.

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022, designed as a temporary solution to the cost of living crisis, implemented a 0% cap on rent increases and stricter eviction controls. These measures offered immediate relief to tenants, but their long-term effects on the property market remain uncertain.

As Scotland embarks on a significant transformation of its housing laws, the real estate sector faces both challenges and opportunities.

While the Scottish housing bill aims to enhance tenant rights significantly, there are concerns about its potential to alleviate the core issue of housing supply. The Scottish Property Federation has expressed concerns that uncertainty is stalling the build-to-rent sector, arguing that it has a crucial role to play in addressing housing shortages. Some level of control to prevent short-term spikes should not be off the agenda, but, ultimately, increased supply will slow rental growth.

This challenge to the development of build-to-rent accommodation in Scotland, and to housing supply in general, comes against the backdrop of housing emergencies having been declared across four Scottish cities and well-documented rental pressure. While rent controls will limit rental increases in the short term, if they discourage the development of new rental properties, the housing shortage across all tenures will be exacerbated, in effect pulling up the drawbridge for new entrants to the market and potentially reducing the already limited supply. “The Scottish Property Federation has expressed concerns that uncertainty is stalling the build-to-rent sector, arguing that it has a crucial role to play in addressing housing shortages”