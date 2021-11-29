Navigating the decarbonisation funding landscape

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Which funds are available to help social housing providers decarbonise their housing stock?

There are too many to cover in detail, but I would mention the £500m Local Authority Delivery (LAD) scheme, which is targeted at local authorities but still very accessible to social housing providers. New applications close at the end of March 2022 and, at the moment, it is massively underspent.

Then there is the 10-year, £2.5bn Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme, which can offer up to £25,000 worth of funding per home. This is focused on the installation of multiple energy-efficiency measures in off-gas properties and is mainly targeted at local authorities rather than social housing associations. But that will change as the different rounds progress, so it is a good one to be aware of.

Social landlords should know that their decarbonisation projects will not be fully funded – they will have to contribute around a third of the cost themselves. But greener solutions can still deliver savings in the long run. It is true that installing an eco-friendly heat pump system costs around £8,000 to £10,000, compared with £2,500 to £3,000 for a new gas central heating system. But if funding can provide two-thirds of the heat pump cost, housing providers would be no worse off – and most likely better off – if they go down the heat pump route. This is because heat pumps have a longer lifespan and require less maintenance than gas boilers.

Why can the funding application process be such a confusing picture?

Because there are a lot of funds out there which open and close very quickly. Also, the way they are accessed is subject to change. Take the LAD scheme: in the first wave, the government only accepted bids, so a local authority had to find the resources to prepare an application. But in the next wave, after there was not enough uptake, local authorities were simply allocated budgets.

I think things will become clearer to an extent because, for the first time, some funding pots and policies are lasting for 10 years, such as the HUG scheme and the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF). So there is a bit more continuity now.

How do social landlords find the right fund to suit their needs? Where do they start?

The first step is properly understanding their stock and tenants. They need to know their properties’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) bands and heating types. Are they on-gas, off-gas, using storage heaters or solid fuel? Are they traditionally or non-traditionally constructed? What level of insulation do they have? Do the properties feature on the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD)?

If a fund opens and there is a six-week window to apply for it, landlords need to have all of that information at their fingertips. But that should just be a desktop exercise. To find the right funding for their properties and understand the timescales, they need to access help, advice and support from a company like Daikin. Talking to experts is a good way to navigate the different funds available and find some quick wins.