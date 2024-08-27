Reading Borough Council confirmed last month that it will shut down Homes for Reading and buy back the properties to rent out as affordable housing.

The homes are legally required to be vacant to be absorbed into the council’s general housing stock.

Reading said it would help 94 families to find alternative accommodation when their tenancies end, which is in between one and two years’ time in some cases.

The 101 homes will be transferred to the council’s mainstream housing stock when each individual tenancy ends, to be let at affordable rent for key workers.