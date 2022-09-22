Nearly 130 housing developments affected by great crested newts in the past five years

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by Inside Housing found that 77 minor developments and 52 major schemes had made a request for a district level licence (DLL) between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Kent had the most DLL applications with 58, followed by Norfolk and Suffolk with 47, and Cheshire with 40.

Great crested newts are a European protected species, meaning it is illegal to capture, kill or disturb them without a licence.

Natural England explained that the DLL is expected to replace around 77% of current site-based mitigation and organisational licensing for great crested newts.

Plans for the DLL regime were first reported by Inside Housing in 2017 after Westfield Common was chosen as the first in a series of new conservation sites for Woking’s population of great crested newts.